Matt Gaetz Boasts He Coordinates Daily With Fox News Bookers on Messaging: Report

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) boasted to colleagues that he coordinates with bookers at Fox News on daily messaging, according to a new profile of the bomb-throwing lawmaker in the New York Times.

Times writer Robert Draper wrote Gaetz, a young congressman known for his colorful personal life and steadfast fealty to former President Donald Trump, has seen his stature in Congress grow since he led the revolt against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.

Draper reported one stunning detail about Gaetz’s cozy relationship with Fox News, where he has appeared hundreds of times since his election to Congress in 2017. While the network stopped inviting him on air after it was revealed he was under federal investigation for sex trafficking, the ban didn’t last long.

He’s not just back on the air at Fox. According to Draper, Gaetz boasts about coordinating on messaging with Fox News bookers:

Will he continue in his role as an insatiable limelight seeker, one who boasted to colleagues that he began each day instructing aides to call Fox News bookers to determine what message du jour he should be trumpeting? Will he assert himself more on substance and push harder on his far-right agenda? Or is his only goal blowing things up?

Fox News did not respond to an immediate request for comment on the reporting. Read the full profile here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com