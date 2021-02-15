Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) swatted at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Sunday over his condemnation of Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

McConnell joined the majority of Republicans in voting to acquit Trump, but his speech afterward called Trump “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.”

He made comments about Trump still being liable for his actions that got a lot of attention, ones that Gaetz made a point of bringing up on Fox Report Sunday.

Mike Emanuel spoke with Gaetz and asked him about the “implosion of the Lincoln Project” that began with disturbing revelations about the behavior of co-founder John Weaver.

Gaetz started by dismissing the Lincoln Project as “the past,” before saying, “There are new incarnations in the Republican party of those who are trying to purge Trumpism from our movement.”

“Frankly, the most dangerous was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gaetz continued, “who took to the floor and essentially gave the Biden Justice Department cover to prosecute the president, his son, even his supporters who didn’t engage in any violent conduct on January 6th.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]