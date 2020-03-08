American Conservative Union (ACU) chairman Matt Schlapp was in a relatively good mood during an interview about the news that a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on Sunday, Schlapp said there were hand sanitizer dispensers throughout CPAC and that “everybody was scrubbing down all the time.” As Schlapp spoke about how he has remained in contact with the patient, who he said is “on the mend,” Jedidiah Bila asked him if he had physical contact with the patient at any point.

“I did,” Schlapp answered. “I had incidental contact with him, very briefly.”

Bila moved on from there shortly after to note that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both denied having contact with the person.

“I can verify he had no contact with either the president or the vice president,” Schlapp responded. “I can tell you, when the president was on site at CPAC, he lives by what he tells us, because I saw him scrub down his hand and clean his hands more than once while he was on the premises, and I did the same.”

Schlapp went on from there to say “we are not alarmed at all,” even though he elaborated that the patient attended CPAC “most of the time” but “didn’t spend a lot of time going all over the conference. He stayed more in a small area.”

“Anybody I know that might have had contact with the patient, if I can verify it, believe me, I have called that person. Just in abundance of caution which I think is the right thing to do, to be transparent as we possibly can. I want to reiterate, nobody, who was at the conference should panic about what happened. We’re going to take all the necessary steps.”

Schlapp concluded by saying “I feel healthy as a horse,” as does the rest of his family as they keep talking to their doctors and taking precautions.

During CPAC, former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney bashed coverage of the coronavirus by saying the media only cared about that and the stock market’s reaction because “they think this is going to be what brings down the president.” It was also in the midst of CPAC when Trump attacked Democrats by saying they were advancing a “hoax” with how they criticized the White House’s initial response to the epidemic.

Watch above, via Fox News.

