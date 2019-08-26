CNN’s Chris Cuomo and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp got heated tonight over lies from the Trump administration, and Schlapp took a shot at CNN for hiring former FBI official Andrew McCabe last week.

Cuomo questioned Schlapp on why the White House would say Trump didn’t go to the G7 meeting on the climate crisis because “he had meetings scheduled with two world leaders,” leaders who were at the meeting.

Schlapp praised Trump’s decision and said, “I actually don’t want European leaders telling me I have to pay more to fill my truck up with gas or that the middle class in America has to pay higher home heating bills to heat their houses in the winter.”

Cuomo told Schlapp that “a fundamental problem that you and guys on your side of the line have” is credibility, saying, “I’m not asking you why [the White House lied. I’m asking you to condemn them for lying, because they shouldn’t lie to the American people.”

“I’m not going to condemn them for lying,” Schlapp responded. “I don’t have any idea why he didn’t go to that meeting… Why do I get to be the person that determines whether someone else who speaks is lying or not?”

Cuomo said it’s because he’s a “leader of conservative thought” who believes in integrity and character. “They just lied!” he cried.

Schlapp said most of the “concrete successes” at these summits don’t happen at meetings and happen unofficially, knocking the “spin out of this meeting that somehow it’s all a disaster.”

“I’m just saying, don’t lie!” Cuomo said.

As they kept going back and forth about lying, Schlapp took a swipe at CNN for hiring McCabe by saying, “I don’t like it when Andrew McCabe lied either.”

“He’s not my president!” Cuomo responded.

“He was the deputy director of the FBI!” Schlapp said.

“And he was punished for lying!” Cuomo said.

“He’s getting rewarded, too,” Schlapp remarked.

“Oh, why, because he works at CNN?” Cuomo asked.

“I’m just saying, you shouldn’t get on your high horse about who’s lying and who’s not. I don’t know. I don’t have some kind of magical machine to know when someone’s lying or not lying,” Schlapp responded, before again objecting to Cuomo saying the White House is lying when they could’ve “just been confused.”

“Come on, man, he’s just lying to people!” Cuomo shot back.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com