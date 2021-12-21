‘Maybe One of the Few Things He and I Agree On’: Biden Touts Trump Getting Booster Shot

President Joe Biden had a rare meeting of the minds with former President Donald Trump when he acknowledged his predecessor’s announcement of being triple-vaccinated for Covid.

In his Tuesday address, Biden emphasized that most Covid deaths in America from recent months have been among those who remain unvaccinated. He insisted that America isn’t about to return to the lockdowns from the early days of the pandemic, and “if you are vaccinated and follow the precautions that we all know well, you should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as you planned it.”

After saying it was the “patriotic duty” of Americans to be vaccinated, Biden went on by recommending mask-wearing and boosters to help people keep their families safe.

“Our doctors have made it clear booster shots provide the strongest protection,” Biden said. “Unfortunately, we still have tens of millions of people who are eligible for the booster shot who have not yet gotten it.”

From there, Biden turned to Trump’s announcement with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly that the two of them have been fully-vaxxed and boosted.

“Just the other day,” Biden said, “former President Trump announced he got his booster shot. It may be one of the few things he and I agree on. People with booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.”

