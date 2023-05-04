‘Maybe the Enemy is Changing’: Trump Posts Cryptic Message Defending CNN Town Hall in ‘Enemy Territory’

Former President Donald Trump published a cryptic post on Truth Social on Thursday, which suggested that the “enemy” was “changing” ahead of his upcoming CNN town hall.

Responding to a Twitter post from CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, who reported that Trump’s participation in the CNN town hall next week would be “his first appearance on the news network in years,” Trump wrote, “Going into the heart of Enemy territory, but maybe the Enemy is changing?”

While Trump did not elaborate, the post could either be a shot toward Fox News, or a suggestion that CNN could be warming up to him.

CNN announced on Monday that it would host the first town hall of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire on May 10. The event is set to be hosted by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who previously worked as a White House correspondent for both CNN and the conservative Daily Caller.

Trump’s relationship with Fox News has been strained in recent years following his 2020 election defeat. In April he called on the network to “finally admit” that the election results were affected by “large scale cheating.”

In March, it was reported that Fox News had imposed a “soft ban” on coverage of Trump after News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch allegedly expressed the desire to “move on” from the former president, though Trump has since been interviewed on the network by Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has reportedly been in contact with the now-ousted Carlson about potentially moderating a forum with Trump in a snub towards the network.

