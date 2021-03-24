Fox News held an interview with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in which he claimed that President Joe Biden is forgoing his pledge to achieve bipartisan unity.

During McConnell’s Wednesday appearance on America’s Newsroom, Fox anchor Bill Hemmer noted that Biden invited several Republican senators to the White House a month ago to discuss coronavirus relief. Citing the lack of results from that meeting, Hemmer asked McConnell “When will you be at the White House? When have you been invited to meet President Biden?”

“I haven’t been invited to the White House,” McConnell said. “So far this administration is not interested in doing anything on a bipartisan basis in the political center. They would be more than happy to pick off a few of our members and do what they would like to do, but there has been no effort whatsoever by the president or the administration to do anything in the political center. They’ve been trying to jam through everything on the hard left.”

McConnell went on to denounce the American Rescue Plan as a “left wing wishlist,” and claimed that the Biden administration is trying to “turn America into Bernie Sanders’ view of what America ought to be.” Hemmer followed up by asking when was the last time he at least spoke to Biden over the phone.

“I don’t believe I’ve spoken with him since he was sworn in. We had a couple of conversations before then,” McConnell replied.

Watch above, via Fox News.

