Media Reacts to Catherine Herridge Joining CBS News: ‘Whoa Huge Get’

By Charlie NashOct 31st, 2019, 11:25 am

Fellow journalists reacted to Fox News chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge’s departure to CBS News, Wednesday, with most reactions stating that the move is a “big loss” for Fox News.

“She’s genuinely very good, a loss for Fox,” noted Human Events publisher and editor Will Chamberlain— a sentiment echoed by many others in the media industry.

CNN Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy described Herridge’s departure as a “massive blow to the Fox newsroom.”

Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren observed, “maybe she wanted a job change, an adventure.”

Herridge’s Fox News colleague Tammy Bruce posted that she was “very disappointed” to hear of Herridge’s exit, but wished the reporter luck at her new position.

