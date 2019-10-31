Fellow journalists reacted to Fox News chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge’s departure to CBS News, Wednesday, with most reactions stating that the move is a “big loss” for Fox News.

“She’s genuinely very good, a loss for Fox,” noted Human Events publisher and editor Will Chamberlain— a sentiment echoed by many others in the media industry.

She’s genuinely very good, a loss for Fox https://t.co/62NB9GjJid — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 31, 2019

A big loss for Fox News. https://t.co/D3I7qmppRe — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) October 31, 2019

This is a serious loss for Fox News. https://t.co/NKJ2ukBgWb — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 31, 2019

Huge loss for Fox. Big deal for CBS. Catherine is one of the few straight up journalists left in her field. I know many women like me admire her. Happy to see her continuing success. https://t.co/pj62cGXDxO — Kira Day-of-Deadvis (@RealKiraDavis) October 31, 2019

Whoa huge get. She is well-sourced and and diligent. https://t.co/r9gNY9oHCO — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 31, 2019

Folks, she was one of the last few reasons to watch Fox, and now she’s gonehttps://t.co/cx8gbvLZ5w — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) October 31, 2019

CNN Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy described Herridge’s departure as a “massive blow to the Fox newsroom.”

Another massive blow to the Fox newsroom: Catherine Herridge, who has worked at Fox for 23 years, is leaving the network and joining CBS News. In her exit statement, Herridge said, “Facts matter and enterprise reporting will always win the day.” https://t.co/fTrSmTe1cZ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 31, 2019

Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren observed, “maybe she wanted a job change, an adventure.”

Her job says “sr investigative correspondent” which suggests to me that she might be doing longer form,longer investigative pieces at CBS which I know she enjoys;right now she is doing daily appearances and maybe she wanted a job change,an adventure https://t.co/94M5MAT71k — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 31, 2019

Herridge’s Fox News colleague Tammy Bruce posted that she was “very disappointed” to hear of Herridge’s exit, but wished the reporter luck at her new position.

Very disappointed, but I know she’ll continue to do amazing work wherever she is. Good luck Catherine! “Catherine Herridge, Fox News Veteran, Moves to CBS News – Variety” https://t.co/rSsFZHRJdi — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 31, 2019

