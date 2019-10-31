Catherine Herridge is joining CBS News as a senior investigative correspondent based in Washington D.C.

Herridge has played a critical part of Fox News newsgathering over the past decade and has been a central figure in reporting on D.C. based stories in the past year, namely the Mueller Report and hearings as well as the current Trump-Ukraine scandal that has launched the current impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.

While this will likely be viewed as a significant loss for Fox News news division, her hiring by a network news department such as CBS is a badge of honor for Fox News.

In a statement, Christopher Isham, Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief said “Catherine Herridge is a skilled investigative correspondent who has consistently brought depth and originality to her reporting,” adding “We are very excited that she will be joining the outstanding team at the Washington Bureau.”

This news was first broken by Politico. When reached for comment, Fox News provided the following statements from Jay Wallace, President of Fox News Media, and Catherine Herridge, which you can read below:

Statement from Jay Wallace, President of FOX News Media:

“As a founding employee, over the last 23 years, Catherine Herridge has been an asset to FOX News. From her breaking news headlines at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to her reporting after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the investigation into Princess Diana’s death, she has always been at the forefront of every beat she has covered. We are grateful for Catherine’s many contributions to the network, wish her continued success and were proud to honor her as she received the Tex McCrary Award for Journalism last week from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for her enterprise reporting at FOX News.”

Catherine Herridge Statement:

“I am grateful to Mr. Murdoch for the opportunity to cover the most impactful stories of the last 23 years, most recently the Special Counsel report and impeachment inquiry. I have received great personal satisfaction from mentoring the next generation of reporters and producers and sharing my journalistic values — that facts matter and enterprise reporting will always win the day.”

CBS News Statement:

Veteran journalist Catherine Herridge is joining CBS News as a Senior Investigative Correspondent based in Washington D.C., it was announced today. Herridge has reported on intelligence issues from the nation’s capital and around the world for the past three decades, in addition to conducting newsmaking interviews and consumer investigations. In her new role at CBS News, which begins in November, she will report original investigations and cover national security and intelligence matters that impact the country. “Catherine Herridge is a skilled investigative correspondent who has consistently brought depth and originality to her reporting,” said Christopher Isham, Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief. “We are very excited that she will be joining the outstanding team at the Washington Bureau.” “CBS News has always placed a premium on enterprise journalism and powerful investigations,” said Herridge. “I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter.” Throughout her career, Herridge has reported on some of the biggest national and international security stories of our time, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks from New York City, as well as military trials for the architects of the attack at Guantanamo Bay, and more. Herridge has covered news from various hot spots all over the world including Afghanistan, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, Northern Ireland as well as the former Yugoslavia.

Prior to joining CBS News, Herridge was the chief intelligence correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC), covering the intelligence community, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security. While at FOX News, she was also a New York-based correspondent for the newsmagazine “Fox Files,” where she led investigations into Medicare fraud, prescription drug abuse and child prostitution. Earlier this year, she interviewed President Trump after the Special Counsel ended its investigation. She began her career as a London-based correspondent for ABC News before joining FOX News in 1996. Herridge’s national security reporting was recently recognized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society with the “Tex” McCrary Award for excellence in journalism. She is also an author. Her book, “The Next Wave: On the Hunt for al Qaeda’s American Recruits,” explores the new face of terrorism and predicts the source of future threats inside the US, as well as the Middle East and North Africa. She is a graduate of Harvard College and the Columbia School of Journalism where she sits on the alumni board. Herridge comes from a military family. Her husband, a West Point graduate, has served multiple overseas deployments since 9/11. They live in Washington, D.C. with their two sons.

