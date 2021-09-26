Meghan McCain Appears on Meet the Press, Criticizes Biden for ‘Not Governing as’ a Moderate

Meghan McCain appeared on Meet the Press Sunday, her first major TV appearance since leaving The View.

“It’s good to have a McCain back on Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd remarked as he welcomed her onto the show.

The panel proceeded to discuss divisions among congressional Democrats ahead of planned votes on the infrastructure package and the spending bill.

McCain, now a DailyMail.com columnist, told Todd that people in Arizona like Senator Kyrsten Sinema, saying that “anecdotally, conservatives in my life really like her because she’s holding the line for conservatives in a lot of ways.”

“This distaste and outward hostility towards moderates in the Democratic party surprises me,” she continued.

McCain hit President Joe Biden by saying that he ran as a moderate but “the Build Back Better agenda is the most progressive modern agenda of all time.”

She claimed it’s not polling well, and got into a Twitter back-and-forth with Jennifer Rubin, who said McCain was lying.

tha is false. It is polling well. Why let her come on to lie? — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2021

Joe Biden IS his agenda. A presidents polls mean something – that the American people aren’t happy with how he’s governing or his agenda. Also, if Dems plan is to buy off American voters they’d better come up with a solution to the inflation that is raising prices for everyone. https://t.co/mWJa4Bv2Zi — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 26, 2021

You can watch part of McCain’s appearance above, via NBC.

