Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s stunning appearance on The View took a jaw-dropping turn when Meghan McCain confronted the president’s son over Donald Trump’s attacks on Gold Star families.

McCain starting the segment off in a somber tone: “Mr. Trump, a lot of Americans in politics miss character. And a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people, and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family, who was a gold star family that I think should be respected for the loss of their son.”

“Does all this make you feel good?” she asked.

“I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America,” Don Jr. replied. My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream who have watched politicians with no business experience send that American dream abroad to countries that hate our guts. He has brought jobs back. He has created unprecedented levels of unemployment numbers for African-Americans.

Whoopi Goldberg objected, and Guilfoyle said “That’s a fact.”

“Character in politics, I believe, is important,” McCain said. “It was how I was raised. It’s the way I view the lens of America. I understand what you are saying about policy, but when you are talking about attacking Gold Star families, who have given the ultimate sacrifice more than anyone in this room has given, and you put them through pain. Does it make you feel like this was worth it?”

“He should call the Khans and apologize,” she added.

Don Jr. touted his father “fighting back” against the “liberal elite.”

“For me, it would not have been worth it,” McCain continued. “This would not have been worth it. And I think people can go to the moment when my dad stopped someone from saying Obama was a Muslim. And the pain — inflicting pain on so many people, wouldn’t have been worth it to me or my family to get in the White House.”

“So I just want to know: Is it worth it?” she asked.

