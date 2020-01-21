The View host Meghan McCain tore into the New York Times on Tuesday over their endorsement in the Democratic primary, calling the paper of record a “garbage publication” for the move.

The Times editorial board backed both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic primary, in a transparent process that drew criticism from the rafters for splitting the endorsement.

“Well, I was laughing my ass off when I read this,” McCain said of the endorsement. “First of all, you’re endorsing two women with two completely ideologically different views on their platforms… I’m sorry, everyone in here is gonna have to choose one. This is not how this works, and also, on the final point of this, you chose both of the women, just say ‘I want a woman, I don’t really care about politics, I don’t care about anything else.’ Just double down on identity politics.

“I think it is a huge act of cowardice on the New York Times, but at this point, I expect nothing less from this garbage publication,” she said, to applause from the audience.

“Wow. The New York Times is not a garbage publication,” Joy Behar contended, “I have to say.”

“It is now,” McCain said. “This is such a cowardly thing to do.”

“Well, this one incident. We don’t have to destroy the whole newspaper,” Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out the endorsement came from the Times editorial board, which is distinct from the paper’s massive newsroom.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]