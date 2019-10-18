Former broadcasters for NBC News signed a letter directed to Comcast Board of Directors and CEO Brian Roberts asking that they open a new investigation into the alleged cover-up of sexual misconduct reported in Ronan Farrow’s explosive new book Catch and Kill.

The letter, released late Thursday evening, is signed by former on-air talent Megyn Kelly, Greta Van Susteren, Gretchen Carlson, and Linda Vester, as well as producers Eleanor McManus and Addie Zinone.

The letter opens plainly with “As the parent company of NBC Universal, we appeal to you to overturn the network’s refusal on Thursday to conduct an independent investigation of sexual misconduct and coverups at NBC News.”

Later it notes that “through dozens of interviews with current and former NBC employees, Farrow and McHugh have established that NBC knew long before November 2017 that Matt Lauer pressured female colleagues for sexual contact.”

The specific ask of the letter is summed up in three basic points:

We call on Comcast to do three things immediately: 1) ​Override NBC’s decision and launch a full investigation​ of sexual misconduct within the news division, to be ​conducted by an outside, independent law firm​. The inquiry should determine which executives knew about the misconduct and covered it up. The final report should be sent directly to Mr. Roberts and the Board of Directors. 2) Make ​NBC declare that all current and former employees may seek waivers from their non-disclosure agreements ​(NDAs) in any sexual misconduct cases so that they can speak freely and publicly. 3) Have an ​in-person meeting ​of Comcast executives, directors, sexual harassment victims and advocacy leaders.

The letter ends “Comcast must prove to its shareholders that it will pursue the truth on behalf of NBC staffers. If necessary, it should remove executives who have abused or silenced women.”

Read the full letter below:

October 17, 2019 To Comcast Corp. Board of Directors and Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO: As the parent company of NBC Universal, we appeal to you to overturn the network’s refusal on Thursday to conduct an independent investigation of sexual misconduct and coverups at NBC News. This week, the fearless reporting by Ronan Farrow and Rich McHugh exposed what many at NBC News have known for years: certain network executives have enabled a corporate culture of widespread sexual harassment and abuse, and are still trying to cover it up today. Through dozens of interviews with current and former NBC employees, Farrow and McHugh have established that NBC knew long before November 2017 that Matt Lauer pressured female colleagues for sexual contact. Their book, ​Catch and Kill,​ reveals that a “Today” show staffer was paid off and silenced in 2011 after confiding in colleagues about Lauer pressing her for sex. The book also reveals that an on-air personality suffered retaliation for rebuffing Lauer. These were not isolated incidents. His years of predatory behavior toward female colleagues was tolerated by executives with the same attitudes toward women – some were even predators themselves. According to the book, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack and MSNBC President Phil Griffin also have a record of sexually harassing female subordinates. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim boasted about objectifying women while at Harvard University. Are these the men you want running a news network news reliant on the FCC for license renewal? We call on Comcast to do three things immediately: 1) ​Override NBC’s decision and launch a full investigation​ of sexual misconduct within the news division, to be ​conducted by an outside, independent law firm​. The inquiry should determine which executives knew about the misconduct and covered it up. The final report should be sent directly to Mr. Roberts and the Board of Directors. 2) Make ​NBC declare that all current and former employees may seek waivers from their non-disclosure agreements ​(NDAs) in any sexual misconduct cases so that they can speak freely and publicly. 3) Have an ​in-person meeting ​of Comcast executives, directors, sexual harassment victims and advocacy leaders. Comcast must prove to its shareholders that it will pursue the truth on behalf of NBC staffers. If necessary, it should remove executives who have abused or silenced women. Sincerely, Gretchen Carlson, ​Gift of Courage Fund​, Former Fox News Host and Anchor Megyn Kelly,​ Former NBC News and Fox News Host and Anchor Eleanor McManus​, Founder of ​Press Forward​, Former CNN Producer Greta Van Susteren​, Former Fox News and MSNBC Host and Anchor Linda Vester​, Founder, ​Silence Breakers Alliance​, Former NBC News and Fox News Anchor and Correspondent Addie Zinone,​ Co-Founder ​Press Forward​, Former NBC News Producer

