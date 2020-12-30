MSNBC guest host Mehdi Hasan responded to Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) voicing an objection to the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday by stating the relatively new senator has exposed himself as the “lead plotter” of President Donald Trump’s “attempted coup” to overturn the election results.

Hasan began by outlining Hawley’s objection to the vote by Congress, which is destined to fail, before highlighting the senator’s potential motives in taking such a pro-Trump stance.

“But Hawley is also a calculating politician who many believe is positioning himself for a presidential run in the post Trump era. And he has decided that the best way to do that is to show that he is willing to overturn a democratic election,” Hasan stated. “And American democracy itself, in order to keep Republicans in power.”

The MSNBC host further stated that Hawley did America a favor by outing himself.

“And to be honest, Hawley has done us a favor, because while many Republican senators still haven’t publicly accepted the election results, none have gone this far. Hawley has now outed himself as the lead plotter in the Senate in Donald Trump’s attempted coup,” Hasan added. “It’s a scarlet letter that should follow him forever.”

“He’s gone on record against democracy, and he is forcing the rest of the GOP to go on record too. It’s important to understand how unprecedented this is,” Hasan concluded.

