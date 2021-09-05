Melania Trump Reportedly Has No Interest in Helping Her Husband Run for President Again

A new report suggests Melania Trump has no wish to be the First Lady again, nor does she plan to help her husband, former President Donald Trump, to regain the White House.

Mr. Trump has yet to say definitively if he’ll run again, but as the world continues to speculate on whether he does or not, CNN’s Kate Bennett released a report describing Mrs. Trump’s retreat from the public spotlight. Bennett underlined her report by saying that Mrs. Trump has told people she has no desire to return to the White House, and doesn’t plan on helping her husband get there.

“I’ve spoke to people who’ve said that she’s not even really interested in being in the White House again, going through being First Lady again,” Bennett report on CNN’s Inside Politics. “She really has no interest in helping her husband with…his next-step political ambitions.”

Bennett also spoke about how Mrs. Trump is “an extremely private person,” and she and her husband “lead very independent lives” from one another. While Bennett said this wasn’t exactly a surprise, she noted that Melania “has not really taken advantage” of her former First Lady status since she hasn’t had any kind of public policy platform since leaving the White House.

“Many of [the former first ladies] are inspired by the work they do at the White House,” Bennett said. “It’s been about 7 months since she left the White House. She established an office, but there has not been a public event. There has not been an initiative, a platform, any of the things we commonly see [from first ladies].”

