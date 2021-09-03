Former Trump Adviser Jason Miller: Trump ‘Definitely’ Running For President in 2024

Jason Miller said he thinks Donald Trump is “definitely” running for president in 2024.

The longtime Trump adviser, who now runs social media startup Gettr, said the former president is “99, 100%” likely to run again in an interview with Cheddar anchor J.D. Durkin.

“What is the likelihood President Trump runs again in 2024?” Durkin asked on None of the Above.

“I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024,” Miller said. “I had a good conversation with him last night. I’m going to go see him in another couple days here.”

“He has not said the magical words to me, but if you talk to him for a few minutes it’s pretty clear that he’s running,” Miller added.

Trump has declined to say publicly whether he will run in 2024. A “Trump confidant” told Vanity Fair in a report out this week that he’s likely to tease a run right up until the last moment.

“Knowing Trump, he’ll dangle it right up to the New Hampshire primary filing deadline,” the source said.

That would certainly be the Trumpian move. But there are rumors that an announcement from the former president will come sooner than expected.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump has “now told several people” that he will announce his run “sooner rather than later.”

