Michael Cohen Explains Why Trump Won’t Release His Taxes: He Doesn’t Want to Pay ‘Massive Tax Bill,’ Face ‘Fraud Penalties’

Michael Cohen explained to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota why President Donald Trump refuses to release his taxes — revealing that it’s because he simply does not want to pay a “massive tax bill” or face “fraud penalties.”

Cohen first noted why Trump has such a fascination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, explaining that it’s “all about the money” and “all about the power.”

He went as far as to say that Trump idolizes Putin, especially because he controls roughly 25 percent of the country’s wealth and has held on to power for so long.

“And he’s constantly talking about how each and every one of these oligarchs with their mega billions of dollars, that it’s not even really their money,” Trump said. “It’s really Putin’s money, and he tells them what to do with it and allows them to lead a blessed life. As long as they stay true and loyal to him.”

The decision on money led Camerota to ask about Trump’s taxes, pressing Cohen to explain what the president has been hiding.

“The fact that he doesn’t report the income that he claims, his wealth is not as significant, and I believe that they were probably very lenient in how they took deductions,” Cohen said. “His biggest fear is if that tax return was released, there’s a whole slew of organizations, of accountants and forensic accountants that will rip through it and he will end up with a massive tax bill, fraud penalties, fines, and possibly even tax fraud.”

Watch above, via CNN.

