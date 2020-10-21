Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen mocked Rudy Giuliani on MSNBC Wednesday night over the much-talked-about scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Cohen started the segment by joking to Chris Hayes that when Giuliani reached into his pants — which the former mayor said was just him tucking in his shirt — “he was actually looking for his mask.”

Hayes laughed a bit before remarking, “The thing I find most striking about Donald Trump as president particularly is sort of how easy it is to get to him, how many different people are able to get a vector to the president with a deal they have, a contract they want, a special policy maybe they can sell him on, whether he is at his club or Lev and Igor in a back room with him.”

He asked Cohen what Giuliani’s role actually is.

Cohen first described the president as “a donkey with a carrot in front of him,” but instead of a carrot it’s money.

As for Giuliani, Cohen added, “Rudy Giuliani is really no longer relevant in this campaign. First of all, they all know that they’re going to lose the campaign, so everybody’s kind of running right now for cover. And that’s including Rudy. This last one with Borat is sort of the icing on the cake. Rudy’s become a complete joke and there’s no reason to have him around.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

