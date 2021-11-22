Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen not-so-subtly suggested on Monday that more people in former President Donald Trump‘s orbit will be prosecuted.

Cohen sat down with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota for his first interview after being released from house arrest. He was sentenced to three years for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

“I’ve been waiting this day for a long time,” he told Camerota.

Cohen used to be a loyal soldier for Donald Trump, but in more recent years he has been a rather outspoken critic — even predicting Monday that Trump wouldn’t run in 2024 because he fears being a “two-time loser” and would rather keep the “grift” going.

Camerota noted how he was “the only person prosecuted” in this particular case.

“I do want to make this promise to you and to all of your viewers,” Cohen remarked, “that I may have been prosecuted, and right now I am the only one, but I will not be the only one at the end of the… for this crime and for others.”

Camerota asked who else would be prosecuted.

“I’m going to leave that to the district attorney and the attorney general to continue their investigations,” Cohen answered.

When Camerota pressed on “who else was involved,” Cohen listed Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

The CNN anchor also asked about his past predictions Trump and his adult children will be prosecuted — which has not happened.

“Not yet,” Cohen said.

“Why not?” Camerota asked.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly. But at the end of the day, they do ultimately turn full circle,” Cohen responded.

“As you sit here today,” Camerota directly asked him, “you still believe that Donald Trump will be indicted for something?”

“I do,” Cohen said, while declining to say what exactly he thinks Trump would be indicted for.

You can watch above, via CNN.

