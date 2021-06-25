Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes for Referring to MAGA as ‘Maggots’ on MSNBC

Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson apologized on MSNBC for identifying Trump supporters as “maggots.” He also went off on “mediocre, mealy-mouthed, snowflake White men.”

In an appearance on Wednesday, Dyson said, “In speaking about the maggots– I’m sorry. The MAGA” before making his point.

During coverage of the Derek Chauvin sentence on Friday, Dyson took a moment to express regret over his remark.

“Let me apologize on this program,” Dyson said.

I was trying to be cute and clever when I was talking about MAGA, therefore ‘MAGAts,’ not ‘maggots.’ I didn’t anticipate that, you know, brothers and sisters who are White would hear it as that. So I deeply and profoundly apologize for that. But I have been hit with an onslaught of death threats and being called the N-word out of White rage for a mistake I made, for which I am willing to apologize certainly. And what Black people are often up against is the fact that we have to be told that emotion will not judge–will not lead to our offering of justice to you.

Dyson’s appearance had prompted Fox host Tucker Carlson to address his comments on race. Carlson compared Dyson to segregation era Birmingham police commissioner Bull Connor, and former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke.

Dyson concluded by saying “so much emotion is directed at us, so much hatred is directed at us, much White rage is directed at us.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com