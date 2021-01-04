Mika Brzezinski lauded Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as the only Republican American citizens who have heard openly push back on President Donald Trump’s continue and baseless claims that the election he lost on November 3rd was rigged or stolen.

Audio of a Saturday phone call between Trump and Raffensperger leaked Sunday, in which the commander in chief repeatedly pressured the Sec of State to find 11,000 votes that would overturn the Georgia vote from President-elect Joe Biden to Trump. The vast majority of the phone call is Trump pressuring Raffensperger and making baseless and provably false claims, but occasionally one hears the Secretary of State effectively pushing back.

“Can you imagine that Brad Raffensberger, a Republican secretary of state from Georgia, is the only one I think in this entire presidency that we have heard pushing back to Donald Trump in real time saying ‘no, I’m sorry’?” Brzezinksi noted. Continuing, the Morning Joe host parroted Raffensperger to Trump, saying, “We have our evidence, you have yours. Bring it to the table; the courts can decide.”

Brzezinksi continued to laud Mr. Raffensperger, saying, “He’ll end up being the American hero out of all of this, and that’s amazing, and he’s amazing.” She then pivoted to the raft of fellow Republicans, who, by and large, have enabled this president. Brzezinksi asked, “But where is everyone else? Where are these losers? These spineless losers who don’t care about this country who should be stepping up now, who should have stepped up every step of the way?”

She then blasted the 12 GOP Senators who have pledged to vote against the certification of the Electoral College results on January 6th until there is an independent audit of election results, ignoring the fact that each state in question has already done that.

Watch above via MSNBC.

