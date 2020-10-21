Mike Huckabee Calls on Trump to Stop Focusing on Hunter Biden: It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ to Voters

Former Governor Mike Huckabee is a frequent guest on many Fox News opinion programs as he consistently provides a loyal pro-Trump perspective on programs that consistently provide a pro-Trump point of view. But his comments made during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends appeared to catch hosts off guard when he said President Donald Trump’s continued campaign focus on Hunter Biden was a “mistake.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade noted that a whopping 36 million people have already voted, adding that “people think automatically that’s good for Democrats,” before asking what his guest thought.

After agreeing with Kilmeade that early voting numbers are “good for America,” before pivoting to some unsolicited advice to President Trump, who is a well-known and avid fan of Fox & Friends. “In these final days, what the president has to do is forget about Hunter Biden,” Huckabee said. “Forget about all the distractions of everything except one thing: Remind the American people that it is their lives that really on the mark right now.”

Hunter Biden is the son of former Vice President Joe Biden that has been at the center of a number of controversial stories of varying verification and has lately been used as a political tactic by the Trump campaign in an effort to suggest corruption.

“But he’s leading with Hunter Biden,” Kilmeade interrupted, asking “Is that a mistake?”

“Yeah, It is a mistake,” Huckabee flatly answered. “Because the average person doesn’t understand it. It’s too complicated. And frankly, it doesn’t matter to them. They care about their healthcare costs. They care about their taxes. They care about safety in their neighborhood on their block and in their art. Focus on that and he wins the election by a landslide,” he concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

