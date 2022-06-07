Mike Lindell Assures Everyone He Has ‘Preliminary Evidence’ Brian Kemp Stole Georgia Primary

My Pillow founder and Donald Trump loyalist Mike Lindell claims Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) stole the recent primary where he walked away with more than 70 percent of the vote.

On his own The Lindell Report on LindellTV, the conservative continued railing against Dominion Voting Systems, insisting they are somehow being used to rig elections. Lindell’s claims about Dominion have spurred on a defamation suit from the company.

According to Lindell, he has “preliminary evidence” that Kemp’s votes were at least partly stolen, vaguely explaining that many of his votes were taken from Kandiss Taylor, who ended getting approximately three percent support, according to official results.

Lindell cast doubt on the notion that Kemp could get a whopping 70 percent of the vote.

“Did they not think anybody is going to look? No, they don’t care. They want our country,” he said.

During his show this week, Lindell did bring up one Georgia election which actually did face technical difficulties leading to a changed result — though it was a much smaller election and also a Democratic Party primary.

Michelle Long Spears was found to be missing 3,792 votes in the District 2 primary for the Board of Commissioners in DeKalb County after she alerted officials to the fact that she had received zero votes in many areas, the New York Times reported.

Gabriel Sterling, COO of the Secretary of State’s office, told Axios that the mistake came down to a series of human areas, but insisted it would have been caught.

“The system is designed to catch these things because of the most fallible part of the whole thing, which is the human being,” Sterling said. Some of the factors leading to wrong tallies were a last minute dropout by another candidate, as well as redrawn district lines.

Trump has similarly claimed the Georgia primary Kemp won was fraudulent, sharing an article through his Save America PAC that cast doubt on the results.

