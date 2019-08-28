Vice President Mike Pence didn’t pay very much mind when asked about the recent reports of a rumored rivalry between himself and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

There have been a lot of questions lately about what Haley’s political future will look like, with some people wondering if she plans on running for president someday as the Republican candidate. Another interesting bit of speculation is the idea that President Donald Trump could replace Pence with Haley as his 2020 running mate for re-election.

Haley swatted as these “false rumors” last week when she tweeted that she considers Pence “a dear friend” who “has my complete support” as vice president.

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

When asked about his relationship with Haley, Pence told BlazeTV’s Eric Bolling that the two of them “are very close friends.”

“We are, both of us, completely focused on reelecting this team in 2020,” Pence said. “Nikki did a tremendous job as our ambassador to the United Nations, and I just know she’s going to be out there campaigning shoulder-to-shoulder with me and the president as we carry this team and this ticket forward to victory in 2020.”

