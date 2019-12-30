Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threw cold water rumors he’s intending to run for Senate during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Monday, declaring that “there’s still work to do” as Secretary of State and that he’ll remain in the role for as long as President Donald Trump wants him to.

“You’re beloved in your home state of Kansas, there’s a lot of people that want you to run for Senate… So, are you going to?” asked Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“Susan and I love Kansas too. It’s home, it’s where our family, it’s where our friends are. You know, Rachel, coming from the other great state that you and your husband both love. But it’s my intention to stay and continue to serve as President Trump’s Secretary of State,” replied Pompeo. “I’ve said that consistently. I intend to keep saying it. As long as President Trump wants me to serve in this capacity, there’s still work to do.”

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth shot back, “So you intend, Mr. Secretary. Does that mean you write off completely the idea of going back to Kansas in 2020 to run?”

“I’ve watched my life take turns that one would never have expected, but it’s not something I want to do,” Pompeo explained. “I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I’m serving President Trump and, I hope, doing a good term for the American people as well.”

Watch above via Fox News.

