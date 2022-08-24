Morning Joe speculated that former President Donald Trump might have been keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago because he wanted to find a way to profit from them.

The suggestion came up Wednesday as Morning Joe spoke to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell about his reporting on the motion Trump’s team filed to claim executive privilege to the FBI’s documents confiscated from his estate. The motion suggests that Trump basically admitted to holding official documents that didn’t belong to him. It coincides with new reports saying the Mar-a-Lago documents were marked at a classification level about the government’s “most sensitive secrets.”

As the panel broke down these reports, Eddie Glaude asked, “Why did [Trump] want the documents? What’s the purpose?”

“Given who he is…Aren’t we worried that he would monetize this?” Glaude asked “He’s like an expert-level grifter. I mean, the danger here is out of bounds, it seems to me.”

Willie Geist followed up with a rundown of Trump’s attempts to lay claim to these documents. Eventually, Mike Barnicle once again floated the possibility that Trump sought to monetize the information he kept for himself, which could’ve meant sharing it with foreign powers.

“Given his nature, given his history, given his lack of character,” Barnicle said, “you can’t help but think he’d look at a document and wonder ‘Wonder what they’d pay to read this in Riyadh?'”

Geist considered this a viable possibility, saying “nothing is beneath him.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

