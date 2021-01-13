Morning Joe ridiculed Republicans who claimed President Donald Trump would learn a lesson or evolve in some way every time he landed in major controversy throughout the last 4 years, via a damning montage of past comments.

The supercut began with clips of Republican senators Mike Braun (IN), Joni Ernst (IA), Lamar Alexander (TN), and Susan Collins (ME) from when they were being asked about Trump’s impeachment over the Ukraine scandal back in 2020. At the time, all four of them insisted in their own way that Trump “learned a lesson” from this episode and would “think twice” before engaging in that conduct again.

Morning Joe juxtaposed all of this with clips from Trump’s post-impeachment victory speech, where he bragged of his “total acquittal,” claimed he did “nothing wrong,” and complained about the “bullsh*t” scrutiny he received throughout his presidency.

Now that Trump is facing possible removal from office after he and his allies incited the insurrectionist mob that stormed Congress, he may end up being the first president to ever be impeached twice. As such, Morning Joe moved the montage to Roy Blunt (R-MO) saying “the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again” in the final days of his term.

This was then countered by Trump absolving himself of blame for the storming of the Capitol, plus his claim that his words to the mob were “totally appropriate.”

Morning Joe used their chyron to mock the idea of a “chastened” Trump, and Mika Brzezinski remarked that “last time, just like this time, Republicans are hoping for a contrite President Trump, which simply doesn’t exist.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]