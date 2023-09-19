Morning Joe Rips Into Trump for Reportedly Using Classified Documents as Scrap Paper: ‘So Unbelievably Stupid!’

Mika Brzezinski took the lead as she and her Morning Joe colleagues pummelled Donald Trump over the news of his reported carelessness with classified documents.

As the former president faces federal indictment for mishandling documents and obstructing their retrieval by the government, ABC News reports that Trump repeatedly made to-do lists for his assistant on the back of White House documents that were marked classified. Sources say that Molly Michaels told investigators of how she came to recognize the visible classified markings on these notecards, for they were used to brief Trump on phone calls regarding foreign leaders and international affairs.

“It seems cartoon-esque,” Brzezinski said as Morning Joe broke down the report. They focused on how Michaels reportedly grew concerned about how Trump was handling the Mar-a-Lago documents and how the former president reportedly told her, “You know nothing about the boxes” when he learned that investigators wanted to interview her.

“He’s been Mr. Obstruction his entire life. And here you go, he keeps doing it, he keeps lying,” Scarborough said.

“It is so unbelievable that it’s hard not to crack a smile because it’s so unbelievably stupid,” Brzezinski said. “At the same time, this woman has turned over the information to the FBI, and she’s probably in a very serious situation… So I don’t wanna make light of it.”

Scarborough took it from there as he called it “more proof of obstruction” stemming from Trump’s mishandling of sensitive documents.

Watch above via MSNBC.

