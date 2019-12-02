Morning Joe returned from Thanksgiving by hammering Republicans for echoing Russian talking points about election interference because they think it’ll help them protect President Donald Trump.

Joe Scarborough got the ball rolling by saying Trump’s self-interests are “baked into the cake,” but then he asked “What about these Republicans? These so-called conservatives? People who stood by me as we fought against Russian influence and the spread of communism and fought for conservative values?”

“You have Republicans going on national television, repeating Putin talking points,” Scarborough said. “The United States Senate even got a warning from the intel agencies, Donald Trump’s intel agencies, that this is propaganda that Vladimir Putin has been trying to push for the past several years.”

Scarborough topped off his thoughts by saying “The question is, why is the Republican Party, why are conservatives who blame to be against Russian expansionism and authoritarianism, why are they willingly repeating Russian talking points made up by an ex-KGB officer?”

This was a recurring topic on Morning Joe, for later in the program, Financial Times national editor Edward Luce joined Scarborough in mocking various Republicans for their subservience to Trump.

When Scarborough noted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was once recorded saying he thinks Putin pays Trump, Luce said: “to essentially say that he’s a Russian asset is therefore now, if you extrapolate from Kevin McCarthy’s words, to say that the entire GOP is a Russian asset.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

