Morning Joe held a lengthy conversation Monday about rampant political correctness and whether America has lost the capacity to give people a second chance to overcome character flaws or past mistakes.

The segment kicked off by addressing Alexi McCammond’s ouster from Teen Vogue, after the resurfacing of racist and homophobic tweets she posted as a 17-year-old. Mika Brzezinski cited an article from The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood, who asked if the McCammond saga means that America has forgotten how to forgive and offer people a chance for redemption.

Kurt Bardella called the handling of the McCammond saga “a remarkable act of cowardice” from Teen Vogue parent company Condé Nast, and defended McCammond by saying she has grown and owned up to the comments she posted as a teen.

“If we are going to live in a society where someone can’t be given the opportunity and the room to go through that growth experience,” he said, “then I don’t know what the hell we are all doing up here.”

Up next was Morning Joe producer Cat Rakowski, who recently wrote about how she was able to reconcile with someone who bullied her as a child because she is Asian. Reflecting on that conversation, Rakowski stressed “there is a way forward. Grace is possible, and it’s critical in these small and awkward moments if we actually want to make the kind of progress that I do.”

Brzezinski questioned if society is now all about “canceling people permanently” if there’s “no space for anybody to ever make a mistake.” Joe Scarborough expressed similar concern, stating the rise of cancel culture “is not getting better.”

Scarborough turned to Eddie Glaude and said “We need a lot more grace. We need to give people space when they mess up, when they make a mistake, whatever area it is.”

“If they are sorry for that mistake and they ask for forgiveness to whomever they offended and seek redemption. Well, are we not a better society if we do that instead of trying to define ourselves by the enemies we make?” he asked.

Glaude followed up by emphasizing that “forgiveness doesn’t mean the denial of consequences,” and “we have to hold off the kind of overheated virtue” where people are punished forever.

Rev. Al Sharpton also reflected on how he’s had to “had to apologize for” past comments, and he called on people to reach a balance between accountability and forgiveness.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]