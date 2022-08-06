MSNBC Analyst Claims ‘America First’ GOP Not Only Want Your Rights, Their Next Step Is to ‘Literally Dismantle the Constitution’

Doomsday was in the air on MSNBC on Saturday as a Cross Connection segment dove into the midterm elections and multiple dire warnings were issued about the state of the Republican Party.

“Today’s Republicans are fascist and it’s not just on issues like our democracy and the election being stolen or not stolen. It’s on issues like a woman’s right to medical care,” Lucy Caldwell, the campaign manager for Joe Walsh’s short-lived 2020 presidential campaign, told Tiffany Cross.

She added that the strategy of the Democratic Party should not be focusing on winning conservatives over on specific issues, but rather in “linking” Republicans with extremist positions the public does not support, like complete abortion bans.

“We want to activate voters around their fear about the fear of fascism of Republicans, not necessarily asking them to become Planned Parenthood boosters because they’re not going to. That’s a cultural bridge too far for many folks,” she said.

When Cross turned to Democratic pollster and MSNBC analyst Fernand Amandi, he seemed to mostly be in agreement, though he said he is holding out hope for Republicans, citing Donald Trump critics Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) as conservatives not attached to “fascist candidates representing the Trump wing.”

“When those folks are all gone, we can absolutely call them all fascists, but I think this is the battle for what’s left of the soul of the Republican Party,” Amandi said.

The pollster also argued Democrats need to be clearer in their language about the supposed threat of the opposing party, even claiming that the next literal next step for Republicans if they can manage to win the presidency, the House, and the Senate is to dismantle the Constitution.

“You have to make the case to the American people, this project, this authoritarian America First project, which is a fascist project, is designed not only to dismantle our rights,” Amandi said. “The next step is to literally dismantle the Constitution.”

