MSNBC Anchor Says House Republicans Are ‘Bullying’ Mayorkas With Impeachment ‘Threat’

Noticeably outraged MSNBC weekend news anchor Alex Witt described House Republicans vowing to investigate DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as a “threat” and “bullying,” when she was speaking with Illinois Democrat Rep. Mike Quigley on Saturday.

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said during a presser at the southern border this week that the new Republican majority intends to hold hearings about the border on the actual border, should he become Speaker of the House. He also called on Mayorkas to resign immediately over the border crisis, and said the GOP will begin investigating him and potentially holding impeachment proceedings.

“He cannot and must not remain in that position. If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure. We’ll determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry,” said McCarthy.

Witt played that clip on Saturday, saying angrily that McCarthy is “threatening” Mayorkas with impeachment as she introduced Quigley.

“Your reaction to Kevin McCarthy,” she said. “I mean, his threats of investigations if the secretary doesn’t resign — Is this what we can expect if Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker of the House? Leadership by bullying?”

“Is this an appropriate tone or approach to address issues with the immigration” asked the offended MSNBC news anchor.

Rep. Quigley answered that congress impeaches presidents for “violent insurrections” and “coup” attempts, and said that the idea of impeachment of the DHS secretary for failures over the crisis at the border goes “way beyond bullying.”

“It’s well beyond constitutional purviews and I think it is what we should expect,” he said.

“That’s unfortunate,” editorialized Witt.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

