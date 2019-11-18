comScore

MSNBC Apologizes, Issues On-Air Correction For Leaving Andrew Yang Off Polling Graphic

By Mediaite StaffNov 18th, 2019, 9:54 am

Andrew Yang Announces UBI Giveaway at Third Dem Debate

MSNBC apologized on Sunday after it once again left 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang out of a polling graphic.

Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer pointed out the absence of Yang — who is at 3% in the poll — from MSNBC’s Sunday morning graphic:

The omission eventually caught Yang’s eye:

Prior to Bremmer’s tweet, MSNBC had issued an on-air correction. The network also tweeted an apology to Yang.

“Earlier on UP, we aired a poll graphic that inadvertently left off @AndrewYang. This was a mistake that we’ve since corrected on air. We apologize to Mr. Yang,” MSNBC show UP wrote, along with an updated graphic including Yang:

This is far from the first time MSNBC has run afoul of the Yang Gang for omitted their candidate from graphic coverage.

Last month the entrepreneur called out the network for leaving him off a fundraising graphic.

