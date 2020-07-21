During President Donald Trump’s opening remarks at his first coronavirus briefing in months, MSNBC briefly cut away as Chuck Todd told viewers, “We’re going to pull out of here for a second and do a little fact check on the first part of the president there.”

Todd walked through some of what Trump claimed, saying, “The claim that the president made that the fatalities have fallen 75 percent since mid-April, he says. It’s worth noting fatalities are up 64 percent in the last two weeks. And then he also noted that the U.S. has a lower fatality rate than other countries and the rate of hospitalizations have declined. Yes, but the U.S. has also confirmed more cases than anywhere else.”

MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta said of the therapeutics that will be broadly available, “The fact of the matter is, as an ICU doc and with patients 10 feet away on remdesivir it’s still hard for patients to get access to this therapeutic which has not shown to have a mortality benefit.”

“He’s selling a bag of goods that simply is not true. Maybe there’s a mortality benefit. We don’t know,” he added.

He added that they still need more ICU beds and that there are a lot of patients who need dialysis when staffing remains an issue.

MSNBC went back to the briefing as the president started taking questions.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

