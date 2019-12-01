There are two Richard Spencers you’re probably familiar with by now: Richard Spencer the former Navy Secretary who was recently ousted, and Richard Spencer the white nationalist.

Yeah, that Richard Spencer.

On AM Joy this morning, Joy Reid was covering the former Navy Secretary’s ouster and criticisms of President Donald Trump. And while the video they played was of the correct Spencer, the graphic they showed… was very much not.

Whoops.

Before going to break, Reid quickly issued a correction and said, “Earlier in this segment, as we were talking about former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, we mistakenly showed the wrong image of white supremacist Richard Spencer. Very deeply sorry for that mistake.”

You can watch both videos above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]