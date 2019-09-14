comScore
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Coolly Ignores the Hell Out of Trump’s Sputtering Attack During 2-Hour Show

By Tommy ChristopherSep 14th, 2019, 3:54 pm

MSNBC host Joy Reid did not take the bait, completely ignoring President Donald Trump‘s petty and contradictory attack Saturday morning for the entirety of her two-hour AM Joy program.

Something Reid said apparently got under Trump’s skin, because he tweeted an attack Saturday morning that was at once juvenile and contradictory, claiming not to know who Reid is while also assessing her “it factor.”

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?” Trump wrote, then proceeded to evince extensive knowledge of Joy Reid, adding “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Reid had spent some time Friday night mocking Trump in a variety of ways while guest-hosting All In with Chris Hayes, including calling him “desperate” and taking apart his nonsensical speech to the House Republican Retreat.

Whatever it was that got under Trump’s skin, what followed his attack may end up stinging his orange dermis even more. With two hours of airtime following the attack, Reid didn’t mention it even one time.

But there were plenty of other reactions, like from CNN contributor April Ryan. Ryan noted Trump’s persistent habit of attacking black women who are journalists.

Former Congressman and current Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh weighed in, slamming Trump for his “thin-skinned” attack on Reid.

Trump supporter and frequent Fox News guest Pastor Mark Burns chimed in with the wit characteristic of Trump’s fans.

But many other Twitter users were supportive of Reid, and critical of Trump.

At least Trump may have succeeded at something this morning: selling copies of Reid’s book.

