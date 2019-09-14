MSNBC’s Joy Reid Coolly Ignores the Hell Out of Trump’s Sputtering Attack During 2-Hour Show

MSNBC host Joy Reid did not take the bait, completely ignoring President Donald Trump‘s petty and contradictory attack Saturday morning for the entirety of her two-hour AM Joy program.

Something Reid said apparently got under Trump’s skin, because he tweeted an attack Saturday morning that was at once juvenile and contradictory, claiming not to know who Reid is while also assessing her “it factor.”

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?” Trump wrote, then proceeded to evince extensive knowledge of Joy Reid, adding “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Reid had spent some time Friday night mocking Trump in a variety of ways while guest-hosting All In with Chris Hayes, including calling him “desperate” and taking apart his nonsensical speech to the House Republican Retreat.

Whatever it was that got under Trump’s skin, what followed his attack may end up stinging his orange dermis even more. With two hours of airtime following the attack, Reid didn’t mention it even one time.

But there were plenty of other reactions, like from CNN contributor April Ryan. Ryan noted Trump’s persistent habit of attacking black women who are journalists.

Former Congressman and current Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh weighed in, slamming Trump for his “thin-skinned” attack on Reid.

Whereby the President of the United States once again personally attacks a private citizen. This time @JoyAnnReid. Trump will lose in 2020 because we can do much better than having such an unfit, thin-skinned, cruel, narcissistic bully in the White House. https://t.co/n1A4MG81f9 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 14, 2019

Trump supporter and frequent Fox News guest Pastor Mark Burns chimed in with the wit characteristic of Trump’s fans.

“Who is Joy Reid..” –@realDonaldTrump LOL — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) September 14, 2019

But many other Twitter users were supportive of Reid, and critical of Trump.

Trump asks, “Who is ⁦@JoyAnnReid⁩ “? Well, she is smart, funny and fabulous!! And she takes no prisoners, Honey!!🥰 pic.twitter.com/Z1LnPVl8lh — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) September 14, 2019

Hmmm, for someone who says who the hell is joy Reid you certainly know a lot about her and have definitive opinions. A suggestion mr president: take a lesson from her first name and try to bring more of that to the world. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 14, 2019

She’s extremely intelligent

She’s a Woman

She’s Black Yep I guess she fits Trumps White Supremacist Misogynistic Trifecta…

especially since she’s shouting out the TRUTH from the rooftops Stay strong @JoyAnnReid

we ❤️you

and we need you pic.twitter.com/3jhpce1WHb — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) September 14, 2019

Love how much you are beyond scared of educated, powerful women. @JoyAnnReid can and would drag you for days, pal. Trust me. You want none of her smoke, clown. 😘 — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) September 14, 2019

Heres a link to Joy Reid’s book: The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story https://t.co/X18Ztx4w5P pic.twitter.com/NZ3MTyJyOa — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 14, 2019

At least Trump may have succeeded at something this morning: selling copies of Reid’s book.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.