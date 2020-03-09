Virologist and MSNBC science contributor Dr. Joseph Fair claimed on Monday that 80 percent of the U.S. population would survive, with a 15 to 20 percent mortality rate if the coronavirus becomes widespread.

“We’re honestly behind the curve,” Fair claimed, adding that “getting testing up and running is the most essential step.”

“Getting testing up and running in every place we can, in every city, in every public health laboratory around the country is key for us to understand how widespread this epidemic is. This is not to fear monger. It would be irresponsible for us to create panic when it’s undue,” Fair said. “That being said, we know 80 percent of the population is going to survive and a typically 15 to 20 percent rate of mortality for those individuals that are both elderly or have underlying conditions.”

“I can say pretty much with certainty that each one of us, everyone in this country, knows someone with those underlying conditions,” he continued. “So this is not a political thing. It’s going to affect voters on the left, the right, and people that don’t even vote, so we need to take it seriously and even if you yourself are going to be okay, you still have the potential, and are infecting others that are not going to be okay.”

The number is much higher than the World Health Organization’s reported 3.4 percent mortality rate this month, which in turn was higher than previous mortality rate estimates around 2 percent.

Last week, President Donald Trump disputed the reported 3.4 percent mortality rate, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number… Personally, I would say the number is way under 1 percent.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]