As former Trump fixer Michael Cohen heads to a relatively “cushy” prison, MSNBC guest and former federal prosecutor Annemarie McAvoy pointed out that Cohen could still face significant danger from other inmates, who hopefully weren’t watching MSNBC at the time.

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson, host Hallie Jackson followed up a report on the relative cushiness of the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution by noting that a former official at the prison warns that Cohen could be targeted for his cooperation in the Mueller investigation.

Jackson then brought in McAvoy to ask “How might Cohen’s experience be different from other inmates there?”

“Well, you never know how it’s going to turn out,” McaVoy said, noting that “It’s still a jail, it’s a prison, there are bad people there.”

She added that even though the inmates might not be as bad as those in a more secure facility, “you still wind up with having people who can potentially hurt you, they could physically attack him.”

“They might attack him because they don’t like him,” McAvoy continued. “They might be because he of what he said, it might be because of how he acts. It might be that they think that they can get money out of him.”

“My client recently had a coupla guys with knives at them have him make a call to try to have money transferred to family members,” she said, adding, “you know things like that can happen. They know he’s got money.”

“So it all depends, it depends who happens to be there with him, it depends how he handles himself, it depends who he hooks up with,” McAvoy said. “It’s still a prison with bad people who are going to be there to potentially take advantage or hurt him.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com