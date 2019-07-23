Former Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards, appearing on MSNBC Tuesday morning, repeated the false claim that Fox News will not be airing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing before Congress this week.

Funny enough, Edwards was talking about a Trump supporter being misinformed by conservative outlets when she made the claim that has been circulating social media — and apparently MSNBC’s headquarters.

“Fox News, for example, is not airing the Mueller testimony live,” Edwards said. To her credit, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle interjected: “Actually, I don’t believe that’s true, I think they are going to air it.”

This is the third time an MSNBC guest or contributor has made such a claim.

Fox News has made it clear they will be airing special live coverage of the hearing beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The source of the notion that Fox News would be snubbing the hearing was MSNBC contributor Joy Vance, initially who blasted out a viral tweet stating so on Sunday.

“Fox isn’t showing Mueller’s testimony Wednesday. Trump is afraid of what will happen if his base gets to hear Mueller’s testimony for themselves,” said Vance’s tweet.

After the tweet racked up more than 9,000 retweets, Vance said it was a joke and deleted it.

Apparently the joke was lost on MSNBC guest Rick Wilson. He told anchor Nicole Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House Monday that Fox News will not be covering Wednesday’s hearings. While Wilson later corrected his comment on Twitter (215 retweets, as of writing), Wallace did not correct her guest in real time.

His false statement apparently rankled higher ups at Fox. A Fox News source told Mediaite that they contacted MSNBC Monday night and requested the network make an on-air correction to Wilson’s claim. MSNBC refused, according to the source.

“Fox isn’t covering the hearings, which should also tell you how scared they are of what could happen on this morning,” Wilson said on Monday. “It’s going to be a very interesting and consequential moment. They’re apparently not going to take them live. Everybody else is taking them live.”

“Really?” Wallace responded to the news.

