MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Confuses Actor Gene Wilder for Former VA Governor Douglas Wilder

The true measure of a television anchor is not the mistakes he or she may make during a live broadcast, but rather the skill, grace and humor that one employs in addressing said mistake.

Take for example MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, who made an unfortunate error in confusing the first African-American to be elected to be Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Douglas Wilder, with the recently departed actor Gene Wilder — star of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Blazing Saddles and Stir Crazy to name just a few.

Coming out of a live press conference in which Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax addressed the current controversy swirling around Governor Ralph Northam (D) and what could very well be his imminent resignation.

Velshi defined Fairfax’s cautious comments saying “if Northam resigns, he becomes the governor,” adding “not the first African-American governor of Virginia, of course. Gene Wilder — not Gene Wilder. Doug Wilder.”

Yes, they share the same name. And this is an extremely innocent example of an anchor misspeaking then quickly correcting himself.

But the opportunity to create a Wilder and Wilder featured image for Mediaite’s home page was too good an opportunity to pass up.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com