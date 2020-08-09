MSNBC’s Ali Velshi devoted a segment of his show Sunday to calling out double standards about women in politics in the United States.

Velshi ran through a list of nations that have had women as presidents or prime ministers — “the list goes on and on, it spans every continent, but not America.”

He said right now the U.S. is on the cusp of history because Joe Biden has made it clear he’s picking a woman to be his vice presidential candidate, calling the diverse list “an empirically impressive group of women.”

“It’s going to take real effort to mess this one up, but if there’s anything America can mess up, it’s the advancement of women,” Velshi said.

He continued:

“I don’t know if it’s misogyny or sexism, but is sure is something. We find reasons to criticize, demean, and chastise women candidates in a way we don’t do with men. We call women too serious or too angry or too ambitious, they smile too much or they smile too little or they’re too uptight. Conversely we often give men the benefit of the doubt. We assume they’ll get there, that they are sure of themselves. From women, we demand a plan, we want to see receipts, and we often vote for someone else anyway. Whatever this thing is that we’ve been doing so long, it’s time to stop. End the double standards.”

Velshi concluded by saying America has a little under three months “to remind the world that America can be again, to demonstrate what female leadership looks like in America, to prove why we are great, to embrace the ideals that we say we stand for.” And, he added, there’s a chance people may end up voting for someone who may be the first female president four or eight years from now.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]