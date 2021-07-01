MSNBC’s Ari Melber delivered an assessment for the Trump Organization on the potential ramification of the charges against CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer pleaded not guilty on Thursday after he and the company were indicted for grand larceny, falsifying business records, and a conspiracy of tax fraud. Melber joined Ayman Mohyeldin for analysis as the news was breaking, and his takeaway was “they have thrown the kitchen sink at the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg.”

“This is very bad news for the Trump Organization because the DA’s taken an aggressive tact, indicting the entire Trump Organization in reference to the payroll company and others,” Melber continued. “If you were the company hoping to pin this on the employee or get out of it as far as the DA is concerned, game over there. They’re going after the whole company. That ensures Donald Trump and others will be drawn out to fight this.”

Melber went on to catalogue the full list of charges against the Trump Organization from a 15 year period. He also noted that the indictment references an “unindicted co-conspirator number one” who facilitated Weisselberg to carry on his alleged tax fraud scheme.

“Who is unindicted co-conspirator one?” Melber asked. “Many people would like to know.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

