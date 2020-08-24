MSNBC’s Chuck Todd roasted President Donald Trump on Monday’s Meet the Press — claiming that his RNC speech was “filled with so many made-up problems about mail-in voting” before he thoroughly and brutally fact-checking the president.

Todd joked that if the network were to only air “the truthful parts” of his speech they would probably “only air maybe a sentence, if that much.”

Todd noted that Trump is currently trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in most polls — guessing that the president’s comments on voting fraud are actually a way for him to disrupt the vote.

The host also faulted the Republican National Committee for planning to ignore any legitimate policies or platforms during their convention, instead rallying around their mutual love for the president, before he began his in-depth fact check.

“So zero evidence, obviously, that the election is being rigged,” he said. “Democrats tried to steal the election with mail-in voting, so the president claims, just a reminder: Just nine states have mail-in voting.”

Todd clarified that of the nine states, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington had mail-in voting before the coronavirus — adding that between Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, the states saw .0025 percent incidences of fraud across two election cycles. California, Nevada, Vermont, and New Jersey are the four other states that will conduct mail-in voting this year.

“Nevada has a Republican Secretary of State, mind you, so this is not some one-party business,” he added. “Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska all allow individual counties to decide whether to mail all ballots to all registered voters … Two of the three governed by Republicans there.”

Todd also went after Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama did not appoint judges because he predicted that Hillary Clinton would win in 2016 — pointing to the fact that there has been a Republican Senate since 2014.

“Mitch Mcconnell made that his goal for the last year, is to keep as many judicial nominees — to keep President Obama from filling those judicial appointments,” Todd added. “And then, of course, made the claim about the Republican party strongly supporting pre-existing conditions when there is actually an active lawsuit supported by the president’s justice department to get rid of the ACA which would get rid of the law that would force insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

