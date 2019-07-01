MSNBC’s Elise Jordan said on Monday that she felt physically disgusted by Donald Trump‘s visit to North Korea and the way in which the president conducted the event.

Jordan offered her self-admitted “visceral” reaction on Morning Joe as she and the panel reacted to the festivities, along with the new reports saying the Trump Administration might be willing to tolerate North Korea as a nuclear power state.

“It makes me want to puke,” Jordan said on “The fact that Donald Trump is going out of his way to kiss up to this monster instead of actually projecting strength – what have we gotten from the North Koreans from all of this pomp and circumstance?

Jordan continued by saying Trump’s DMZ excursion was a “propaganda coup” for North Korea, and that “I don’t understand what we’ve gotten except diminished our own standing in the world.”

National Security Analyst Jeremy Bash also got in to say Trump’s meetings with Kim Jong Un have been “symbolism over substance” so far, and the president is taking a “victory lap” over what he deemed a “photo-op.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

