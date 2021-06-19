Frank Figliuzzi shot down Tucker Carlson’s conspiracy theory that January 6th was somehow an “inside job” during a Friday night appearance 11th Hour with Brian Williams. He also suggested that the FBI is looking at Republican members of Congress spreading the same conspiracy theory.

Some background Carlson declared multiple times this week that “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol,” added that there are still “basic factual matters” we still don’t know about January 6th, and asked, “Why is the Biden administration preventing us from knowing?”

Citing a Revolver News report, Carlson added, “Some of the key people who participated on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives. Really. In the Capitol on January 6th.”

Figliuzzi is an MSNBC contributor and a former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. So he speaks with authority on the matter that neither Revolver News nor Carlson can.

“Tucker can pick one of two choices,” Figliuzzi replied to Brian Willian’s set-up. “He can plead total ignorance to what an unindicted coconspirator means or he can admit that he’s trying to deceive the public. It’s one or the other, maybe both.”

“In fact, if there were FBI operatives inside the crowd, they would never be charged in coconspirators,” he continued. “This makes absolutely no sense.”

“What makes sense, we’ve learned just today, through MSNBC and NBC news reporting, that at least one of the defendants in the January 6th case has been asked by FBI agents, ‘do you know anyone in congress?’ he continued.

“Now, when you put those two things together, there is some interest in the GOP in Congress spreading this disinformation that it was the FBI that did all this on January 6th,” Figliozzi explained. “Why? Because just maybe, just maybe the FBI is looking at them.”

