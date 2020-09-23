MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson went on a tear Wednesday decrying the lack of charges in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, and blasted Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in particular.

One of the officers has been charged with wanton endangerment, but none of the three officers were directly charged over Taylor’s death.

Johnson told Nicolle Wallace, “I’m so disgusted by this. I’m so disgusted by Daniel Cameron’s performance. I am so sick and tired of Black people going on the air and performing for violence and white supremacy and state-sponsored violence against Black people and claiming their mamas and claiming because they’re a Black man they care about it — This woman got shot in her house! When she was asleep!”

“I’m sitting right here in my house right now,” Johnson said. “If cops busted into my house right now and shot me on the air, what Daniel Cameron basically told America is that that would be legal!. If they thought that there was something wrong, I could be shot in broad daylight, on national television, in my house, because the cops can break in and shoot whoever they want if they’re concerned! That is why people are upset.”

Wallace remarked, “If you’re not safe in your house and you’re not safe on the streets, WTF? I mean, where do we go from here?”

“You’re not safe anywhere. Because I can’t go anywhere, Nicole. If I go jogging, I could end up like Ahmaud Arbery,” Johnson said. “You can’t go anywhere if you’re Black… Think of all the other times in America this is happening every single day and we don’t hear about it because there’s no video, because there isn’t a local activist organization, because there’s not a good reporter on the ground. People are being murdered every single day by police who are not being held accountable. And I don’t want to hear about any good cops, because if they were good cops who were concerned about this kind of behavior, they’d be out there protesting too. And we don’t see enough of that. What we do see is collusion between attorneys and police and white nationalists, so when some Black person dies, there’s always a justification for it.”

Wallace brought up one former Trump administration official who said President Donald Trump was dismissive of white nationalist threats to the country. Johnson went off on Trump and Cameron again:

“This how Handmaid’s Tale, starts, right? Because you have these violent militias in the street and the president is encouraging them. When you talk about terror, more police officers have been killed by white nationalists in America than al-Qaeda… Our president has been a terrorist sympathizer. And if there was ever any doubt, all you’ve got to go is go back to my alma mater of Charlottesville and UVA where he said, ‘It’s perfectly fine on both sides, there were good people on both sides.’ That is the real danger. That every single time a Daniel Cameron gets on a podium, cries crocodile tears, and claims that his mama will be concerned about him, he is sending a sign to white nationalists everywhere, with the tacit consent of the president of the United States, you can do this wherever you want and we won’t jail you, we won’t hold you accountable. Shoot all the Black people you want. Shoot all the protesters you want. Because at the end of the day, this system is made to protect white violence. That’s what we’re hearing.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]