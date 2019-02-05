MSNBC’s Katy Tur and Rep. Peter King Go At It Over Mueller Probe: ‘Try To Control Your Excitement’

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) appeared on MSNBC Tuesday afternoon and what started as a civil discussion with host Katy Tur about the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller turned into a more spirited debate than one typically sees on dayside cable news programming.

King eventually channeled his inner Archie Bunker and dismissed his host by saying “try and control your excitement,” a comment that is sure to raise eyebrows of any viewer that born later than the Baby Boomer generation.

The debate over the efficacy and results of the Mueller investigation has been a time-honored cable news segment for the past two years, and King is well informed on the subject, as he has sat in many congressional hearings regarding the alleged conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to influence 2016 elections.

The Long Island House Republican’s position, not surprisingly, is that Mueller has nothing on the collusion charge. “The fact is, the only probe I really know very much about is the one that was begun two-and-a-half years ago by the FBI and carried Robert Mueller and as far as Russian collusion, and that’s shown absolutely nothing,” King said.

“Well, they’ve had a lot of people plead guilty,” Tur correctly pointed out, adding, “I don’t think it’s shown absolutely nothing. They’ve also had some convictions.”

King replied “Absolutely nothing as far as collusion or involving the president. Nothing showing any collusion at all between the Trump campaign or the Russians. That was the purpose of why it was started back in August or September of 2018 by Comey and carried on by Mueller. So far that’s been zero as far as collusion.”

Tur explained “Would you expect them to come out with that though before the investigation is over? Are you saying just because they haven’t announced it already that means there can’t possibly be that conclusion coming in the future?”

“Anything is possible” King conceded before questioning the media’s coverage of this investigation.”

“I think you’re mischaracterizing any presumption that’s being made we’re reporting facts of the investigation,” Tur hit back.

King clarified saying “I’m saying control your excitement,” before then condescending to his TV host, “Try to control your excitement a bit,” King said in a not so thinly veiled passive-aggressive comment.

To her credit, Tur seemed to find humor in King’s diss, telling Rep. King “I’m perfectly in control, Congressman,” with a smile.

Watch above via MSNBC.

