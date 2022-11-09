MSNBC’s Katy Tur Floats John Fetterman as Potential Presidential Material: ‘I Know There’s Some Variables’

MSNBC host Katy Tur floated Democratic Senator-Elect John Fetterman as a potential presidential candidate Tuesday while noting there were “variables” that might complicate such an endeavor.

Tur was part of a panel on the network Wednesday that discussed the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and his victory over Republican Mehmet Oz.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki commended Fetterman for running a statewide election she said helped him build a coalition needed to defeat Oz. Fetterman won by roughly 3.6 points.

“He left no stone unturned,” Psaki said. “And he ran as exactly who he is. I mean, I have no doubt that if John Fetterman were sitting here or in a bar, or if he was with his family in a restaurant, he’d be exactly the same person.”

Psaki opined voters are intuitive enough to see through the facades of candidates who are not like them – or who might be putting on an act.

“So, that is also a lesson for Democrats, too,” she said. “This is a guy who knows who he is, you know what you’re getting, and that ultimately matters in politics.”

Tur, like Psaki, was taken aback by Fetterman. The network host was so impressed she wondered about the potential for a John Fetterman presidential ticket.

“Fetterman as a nominee at some point for president – I know there’s some variables, obviously – but I just, you know, what he did in the super red, deep red parts of Pennsylvania, and the way that he ran ahead of Biden, ran ahead of Trump, and it just makes you wonder about his future.”

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele was momentarily stumped as to how to respond to Tur.

“Yeah, you. It – yeah,” he said.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and currently relies on the assistance of closed captioning in order to help him communicate in some environments. It is unclear what the prognosis for a full recovery is, and Pennsylvania’s next senator has not released his medical records.

