MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross took a very dismissive view of the African American speakers who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention praising President Donald Trump.

The RNC featured numerous speakers of color last week, many of whom used their addresses to attack former Vice President Joe Biden on his record while rejecting the notion that Trump’s a racist. As Cross assembled her panel to discuss this on Sunday, she set the tenor of the conversation by saying the Black speakers “really did look like a modern day minstrel show to me.”

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson followed up with a reference to the film Get Out, snarking that “there was a tremendous amount of diversity from The Sunken Place at the RNC.”

Johnson continued by arguing that the RNC’s speakers of color had no credibility among African Americans, they cannot “erase the stain of the president’s own racist rhetoric,” and none of them could address the racial justice issues the country has been grappling with since the police killing of George Floyd.

“None of what was done at the Republican National Convention was actually for Black people,” Johnson said. “It was for racist white people who were already going to vote for [the GOP] and to give them a sense that they can feel slightly less racist. But let’s be honest, if you’re going to vote for Trump, you didn’t have a problem with bigotry to begin with.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

