MTG Stands By ‘Little Bitch’ Comment to Lauren Boebert on Fox News: ‘We Had A Tense Conversation’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stood by her comments made to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) where she referred to the GOP lawmaker as a “little bitch” on the House floor, adding that it was “unfortunate” Boebert leaked the interaction to the press.

The Daily Beast first reported earlier this week the argument between the conservative firebrands, citing three sources who either heard the conservation or were familiar with the exchange. Greene later confirmed the reporting, but there is no evidence that Boebert was the one responsible for leaking the comments.

During an interview on Media Buzz with Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday, Greene justified the remark by claiming Boebert did not communication with the rest of the GOP caucus about her plans to introduce impeachment articles against President Joe Biden.

“I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press. But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s in fact, what I said,” Greene told Kurtz. “But here’s the real issue. I’ve introduced articles of impeachment, and each time I do so, along with my other bills, I communicate with all of my Republican colleagues and ask for support by asking their co-sponsorship because I co-sponsor many other Republicans bills.

“I had asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and apparently refused to do so,” Green added. “Then when she introduced her own and forced them to the floor with a privileged resolution without even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference before doing so.”

“Yeah, we had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it. But this is unfortunate that this becomes public on the House floor,” she concluded.

Since Biden entered office, Greene has long sought to impeach him, introducing an impeachment resolution the day after he was sworn into office.

